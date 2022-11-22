A very violent earthquake measuring 6.9 with a depth of 10 km struck at 3.03 am Italian time – 1.03 pm local time – Malango, in the Solomon Islands, in the South Pacific. Initially the magnitude communicated was 7.3 .
The strength of the earthquake was also recorded in the site map of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. A tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake. He communicated it there‘United States Geological Institute.
