Earthquake: Tsunami alert after 6.9 magnitude shock in Malango, Solomon Islands

Earthquake: Tsunami alert after 6.9 magnitude shock in Malango, Solomon Islands

A very violent earthquake measuring 6.9 with a depth of 10 km struck at 3.03 am Italian time – 1.03 pm local time – Malango, in the Solomon Islands, in the South Pacific. Initially the magnitude communicated was 7.3 .

The strength of the earthquake was also recorded in the site map of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology. A tsunami warning was issued after the earthquake. He communicated it there‘United States Geological Institute.

