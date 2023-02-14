The dead are counted between Syria and Turkey, which are now over 41 thousand, but people are still being pulled alive from the rubble caused by the earthquake of a week ago. Several rescues have taken place in the past few hours. A 12enne named Kaan was rescued after staying for 182 ore buried under the rubble of a building collapsed by the earthquake ad Antioch. A 6-year-old girl named Miray was pulled alive after 178 hours Adiyaman, among the areas most affected by the earthquake in southeastern Turkey. The 70-year-old was also saved Nuray Gurbuz after being buried under rubble for 178 hours in Antioch.

Another 40-year-old woman was pulled alive in Islahiye in the Turkish province of Gaziantep (where the epicenter of the first devastating shock was identified, ed), after 170 hours under the debris and dust of a five-story building that collapsed as a result of the earthquake hit southern Turkey and northern Syria. the woman, Sibel Kaya, was rescued by a mixed team which also included members of the Turkey Coal Mine Rescue Team. A 35-year-old was rescued alive after spending 177 hours under the rubble of one of the buildings that collapsed in the earthquake in Adiyaman, one of the cities most affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria. Previously also a 60-year-old female, Erengul Belowhad been excavated from the rubble in Besni city, Adiyaman province, by crews from the western city of Manisa.

“We received the news of a miracle from Besni that helped to appease the fire that burns in our hearts a bit,” Manisa Mayor Cengiz Ergun wrote on Twitter. According to experts at this point the chances of still finding people alive under the rubble are “now very, very slim”. In recent days, a 70-year-old woman had been extracted alive Kahramanmaras. And yesterday he was found alive as a 7-month-old baby in Antakya in Hatay province.

President Erdogan has given the impression of wanting to blame fate, because “these catastrophes have always happened and are part of the plan of destiny”, but on the other hand, he has already “identified” those responsible for those thousands of victims and razed buildings to the ground. In fact, the Turkish authorities have arrested more than 100 builders in the 10 provinces affected by the earthquake on charges of violating the country’s building regulations. Ankara’s Justice Ministry has authorized prosecutors to launch cases against all the “builders and perpetrators” of the collapses because they failed to comply with the rules introduced after the 1999 earthquake. Vice President Fuat Oktay said that so far 131 suspects have been identified and issued 113 detention orders. Erdogan, who amid the tragedy is preparing for national elections that could be the most difficult of his two decades in power, has promised to start reconstruction within a few weeks. The opposition leaders are not there and launch an old accusation against him but now more relevant than ever: he has not enforced building regulations. Just in a country that sits on several seismic fault lines.

In the meantime, a different war is being fought in Syria, and the situation is considered more desperate: the earthquake hit the north-west of the country controlled by the rebels, where 90% of the population, about 4 million people, already depended on aid. Now precisely that aid is in short supply, and the first to shoulder the burden of responsibility today was the top official for UN humanitarian operations in the country Martin Griffiths: “So far we have let people down in northwestern Syria. They feel rightly abandoned. Looking for international aid that hasn’t arrived,” he said. “My duty and our obligation is to correct this mistake as quickly as possible.” A UN spokesman said that aid to the earthquake victims coming from regions controlled by the Syrian government and directed towards the territory held by the opposition has been blocked by the Islamist group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (Hts). An HTS source in Idlib said no shipments from government-controlled areas would be allowed.