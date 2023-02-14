(LaPresse) In the Turkish city of Diyarbakirone of the most affected by the violent earthquake of magnitude 7.9 which has claimed hundreds of lives, is digging through the rubble in search of survivors. Rescuers pulled a person out of a building that collapsed after the earthquake.

It was unclear from the Rudaw Media Network footage whether the person was dead or survived. The earthquake also devastated several areas of northern Syria. The death toll, already dramatic after a few hours, seems destined to rise further. (LaPresse)