World

Pakistan has sent humanitarian aid and a 50-member search and rescue team to assist earthquake-hit areas in Turkey and Syria. The Pakistan Army has sent two contingents: an urban search and rescue team made up of rescue experts, dogs, search equipment and then a medical team made up of army doctors, nurses and technicians. (LaPresse/Ap)

February 7, 2023 – Updated February 7, 2023, 1:08 pm

