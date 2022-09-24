Home World Earthquakes: in Chile shock of magnitude 6.1
World

Earthquakes: in Chile shock of magnitude 6.1

by admin
Earthquakes: in Chile shock of magnitude 6.1

A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Chile just before 1am tonight, according to what was recorded and reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV). The earthquake occurred at sea, off the Chilean coast, at the height of Puerto Montt, at a depth of 20 kilometers. According to the Geological Institute of the United States, the epicenter would be located 156 km northwest of Ancud, at a depth of 10 km. This was announced by the Geological Institute of the United States.

Last night the Ingv identified two other earthquakes in Asia, one in Sumatra, around 10 pm, at 6.3 m at a depth of 60 kilometers, and the other, almost simultaneously, at 5.5 in the sea of ​​Indonesia, 10 kilometers away. depth.
At the moment there is no news of victims or damages.

See also  [Yokogawa's point of view]The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China is heading for the reappearance of the CCP's successor crisis | Five central SOEs | Delisting | Pelosi

You may also like

La Tass: observers for the referendum in Donbass...

France: The Eiffel Tower will turn off its...

[Foresight Quick Review]What CCTV footage leaked from Xi’s...

Zhejiang added 5 new cases of local asymptomatic...

The Beijing News – Good News, Endless

China: “Taiwan is an internal issue. The US...

Lavrov: West becomes direct participant in Russia-Ukraine conflict

Foreign media: Blinken and Lavrov confront each other...

TSMC 4N 5nm mighty! 4080 12GB transistors are...

German media: Germany plans to nationalize another natural...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy