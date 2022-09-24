A 6.1 magnitude earthquake occurred in Chile just before 1am tonight, according to what was recorded and reported by the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology (INGV). The earthquake occurred at sea, off the Chilean coast, at the height of Puerto Montt, at a depth of 20 kilometers. According to the Geological Institute of the United States, the epicenter would be located 156 km northwest of Ancud, at a depth of 10 km. This was announced by the Geological Institute of the United States.

Last night the Ingv identified two other earthquakes in Asia, one in Sumatra, around 10 pm, at 6.3 m at a depth of 60 kilometers, and the other, almost simultaneously, at 5.5 in the sea of ​​Indonesia, 10 kilometers away. depth.

At the moment there is no news of victims or damages.