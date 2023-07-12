Earthquakes in Serbia | Info

Seismologist Ana Mladenović spoke about earthquakes in Serbia after the ground shook yesterday in Kragujevac.

A series of minor earthquakes hit Serbia these days. As many as three shook the soil of Serbia last night, and yesterday an earthquake with a magnitude of 3.8 on the Richter scale terrified the citizens of Kragujevac. A similar situation can be traced back several days and it is clear that the soil of Serbia has been more active lately, and citizens fear that this is the prelude to a stronger earthquake. Ana Mladenović from the Faculty of Mining and Geology tells “Blic” that there is no room for panic.

Yesterday’s earthquake scared the people of Kragujevac, and according to citizens, the earthquake was very noticeable. “It shook seriously, it was really strong. Our TV was shaking, and so was I, who was lying on the couch,” said Dragana from Kragujevac. Another witness to the earthquake described what it looked like.

“The floor rocked and it sounded like a bomb went off, a very loud bang,” stated one of the citizens of Kragujevac. In addition to four earthquakes in the past 24 hours, Serbia also faced an earthquake three days ago in Kragujevac. Then this city was hit by an earthquake with a magnitude of 2.6 on the Richter scale. On June 6, this city was hit by two weaker earthquakes on the same day.

“That area is capable of generating earthquakes of that magnitude. We cannot exclude the possibility of an earthquake of that magnitude or up to 5 in the wider area of ​​Šumadija, but in which exact area we cannot say exactly. Considering that weaker ones started to occur in that narrow area, then there shouldn’t be any strong earthquakes.” says Ana Mladenović from the Faculty of Mining and Geology for “Blic”.

Why are these earthquakes happening right now and are they connected to any other geological events, Mladenović explains that there is no special connection with other events. “It has nothing to do with other events. Why right now, it has nothing to do with any climatic or other events. There are those breaks in the earth’s crust, along which the blocks of the earth’s crust move. As the pressure comes from the shores of the Adriatic Sea, it accumulates in the rocks and when they can no longer withstand such pressure, they move along these breaks, or faults, and thus an earthquake occurs. The fact that there was an earthquake yesterday means that this is the maximum pressure that those rocks in that area could take. It’s a process that unfortunately we can’t follow, so we can’t even know exactly when it will happen,” says Mladenović.

She explains that Kragujevac is not our poorest area. “The area around Kragujevac is not exactly the worst. Šumadija is generally the area around Rudnik, Lazarevac and Mionica and the Kopaonik area,” says Mladenović and adds: “Smaller earthquakes will certainly last for a while. I can’t say exactly how muchbut these are mostly smaller earthquakes that people don’t even feel, possibly in the epicentral area where they can feel some tremors,” Mladenović said.

“We will not have devastating earthquakes, I sign”

She previously told “Blic” that we are generally not at risk of devastating earthquakes. “We will never have devastating earthquakes, I can sign that. Our area is simply not like that. We will not have such earthquakes that can destroy a house. Croatia is seismologically much more active compared to Serbia, and the whole area of ​​Turkey is immeasurably more active compared to to Croatia, while this activity is very weak here,” she says.

According to her, the strongest earthquakes in Serbia are mostly magnitude 5 earthquakes.. If we say that a destructive earthquake is one that will destroy buildings, we will not have such. All infrastructural facilities of public interest here are safe. So, roads, dams, hydroelectric power plants are safe, they are among the safest because the regulations for their construction are only rigorous, because they cannot be built without a chance of being damaged during an earthquake. They are even better built than buildings that are built for residential use,” she says.

There won’t be any cataclysm in Serbia, but…

Slavica Radovanović says that a lot has changed for the better in Serbia when it comes to the construction of new buildings that are resistant to earthquakes. “We used to have bad construction, now the construction is not bad and we don’t expect anything to collapse, but people in Nis will feel it when there is an earthquake, that cupboards will be opened and things will fall out, that’s for sure. Therefore, there will be no cataclysm in Serbia. It is important that all buildings are built according to regulations. For example, all buildings built only of bricks without reinforced concrete reinforcements are subject to severe damage, but not to collapse, in the conditions when they are located in the epicentral area,” Radovanović points out.

However, she reminded that Bulgaria and Romania have their own strong earthquakes and that in that case less damage may occur on the territory of Serbia.

You are not at risk

“Given that we have completely changed some of our cities in terms of the number of inhabitants and the height of buildings, so that those cities that did not feel earthquakes in the past, did not have any damage, which is less damage, not demolitions like in Turkey, in those our cities have an increased risk, one of them is Nis. The reason for this is that they now have a greater concentration of inhabitants and because a large number of tall buildings have been built in which earthquakes from the surrounding countries, primarily from Bulgaria and Romania, will be felt. the buildings that existed in those cities were low and were not sensitive to earthquakes from Romania. Now in our cities there are buildings that are sensitive to earthquakes, but this does not mean that they will collapse,” she claims.

As she pointed out, people in Serbia are faced with the risk of living in high-rise buildings, where they can feel an earthquake, but she claims that they should not be afraid of their demolition.. “It is a risk. The risk is the number of such buildings, not whether they will collapse. Our public must understand that they live in a seismically active area, that when there are earthquakes in Bulgaria and Romania, we will feel them. Now there will be even bigger ones the number of people can be felt if they live on higher floors,” he says.

