Earthquakes in Turkey and Syria: Why so deadly?

  Pallab Ghosh
  technology reporter

image source,Getty Images

In the early hours of Monday (February 6), a powerful earthquake struck southeastern Turkey near the Syrian border, killing more than 20,000 people and injuring many others.

The quake, which struck near the town of Gaziantep, was followed by several aftershocks, one of which was nearly as powerful as the first quake.

Why is it so deadly?

The first quake was so strong it was recorded as a magnitude 7.8, which is listed as “significant” on the official scale. The quake ruptured about 100 kilometers along the fault line, causing severe damage to buildings near the fault.

Professor Joanna Faure Walker, director of the Institute of Risk and Disaster Mitigation at University College London, said: “Among the deadliest earthquakes in any given year, there have only been two of comparable magnitude in the past 10 years, and four in the previous decade.”

