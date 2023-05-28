Home » Earthquakes near Catania, the strongest of magnitude 4.0 in Milos
Earthquakes near Catania, the strongest of magnitude 4.0 in Milos

The strongest quake recorded in Milo north of Catania by the magnitude of 4.0Ingv, which in a first estimate had detected an earthquake between 3.7 and 4.2 according to the first Ingv survey. The shock recorded at 6.44 would have been accompanied by others according to reports on Twitter on the profile of the National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology, in particular near Giarre where some write that they have felt the shock “very strong”. Another shock at 6.50 it was recorded by the Ingv in Milo, also in the Catania area, of magnitude 2.3 at a depth of 7 km. This was followed by several between magnitude 2.1 and 2.3.

