With the Easter slogan “Havanna makes you more Dulce”, the chain presents four new eggs: Alfajor White Easter Egg, Duo of Milk and White Chocolate, Peanuts, and Beijos, the latter in partnership with the famous brand of candies Fini .

The novelties are already available in all Havanna stores in Brazil. When purchasing two 426g eggs, consumers will be presented with a 150g Mini Colomba de Dulce de Leche (promotion valid while supplies last).

Egg Alfajor White, with white chocolate stuffed with alfajor dulce de leche Havanna. There are 630g of pure deliciousness and can be purchased from R＄ 134.90.

Ovo Duo arrives with half milk and white chocolate, with a lot of dulce de leche filling. In addition, the Duo has four mini milk chocolate hearts filled with dulce de leche. There are 426g of a lot of flavor with a price starting at R＄ 119.90.

Launch that has everything to become the favorite of many people, the Peanut Egg brings the crunch of peanuts in milk chocolate with dulce de leche filling (426g), accompanies 4 mini milk chocolate hearts with dulce de leche filling. Price from R＄ 119.90.

The partnership between Havanna and the manufacturer of the famous Fini candies resulted in a filling with one of the best candies of the brand, Kisses. Ovo Havanna e Fini brings chocolate to milk and one has half filled with Havanna dulce de leche and the other half in Beijos flavor, accompanies jelly candies “Mini Beijos Fini”. The colorful packaging brings youth and boldness that promises to be loved by all ages. The egg can be purchased from R＄ 49.90.