by palermotoday.it – ​​6 hours ago

Just a few days until Easter, which this year falls on Sunday 9 April, the feast dedicated to the resurrection of Christ. To celebrate the main Christian event second only to Christmas, there are many appointments in Palermo. From religious celebrations to profane appointments. Exhibitions and concerts, excursions and aperitifs, open museums, workshops for…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Easter and Easter Monday, a long weekend between processions and barbecues: what to do in Palermo appeared 6 hours ago on the online newspaper palermotoday.it».