World

We are slowly approaching one of the most beautiful Christian holidays – Easter, and with it numerous Easter manifestations.

Source: SUBOTICA LIVES

Hard-working housewives all over Serbia are already considering the variety of ideas for decorating Easter eggs, and we are here to tickle your imagination with a beautiful Easter exhibition from Subotica!

This is the Easter exhibition of folk handicrafts, which is being organized by KUD “Bunjevka” from Subotica for the 17th time. The event has already grown into a tradition, and it gathers hard-working straw makers who present their masterpieces in the straw technique. Straw women say that eggs like this have no price, simply because all the effort, work and love they put into making them cannot be paid for. We talked to straw worker Slavica Zvekanov, for whom this is the second time that she exhibits her Easter eggs at this exhibition.

“This exhibition means a lot to me personally, first of all because I am an independent straw worker and I am not a member of any association. I work alone and these kinds of exhibitions give me a chance to show what I do, how I do it and how I present straw in my work, for example now in decorating eggs for Easter. The response from people is fantastic and I can safely say that they are delighted when they see the decorated eggs. They really like it. They often ask me where my inspiration and interest come from, and my answer to them is that there really isn’t any interest. There should only be love for what you do, so that in the end you have the energy and potential to express it in some way, as I do when decorating eggs using the straw technique,” said strawmaker Slavica Zvekanov, for Subotica živi.

The Easter exhibition of folk handicrafts was opened last night in the Vestibule of the City Hall, and you can view it until April 1!

