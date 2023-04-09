Christian believers who count time according to the Gregorian calendar today celebrate Easter, the biggest and oldest Christian holiday, which is celebrated in memory of Christ’s resurrection, his victory over death and sin.

The Resurrection of the Lord Jesus Christ, as that holiday is marked in the calendar of the Orthodox Church, i.e. Easter – Vasam in the Roman Catholic calendar, or just Easter, as it is called by Protestant, Anglican, Lutheran, Baptist or other communities created by the reformation of the Roman Catholic Church, bears the epithet of the oldest and greatest or the holiday of holidays, because it represents the very essence of Christianity.

Jesus Christ, the Messiah, who was incarnated by the Holy Spirit and the Virgin Mary and became a man, came to this earthly life in order to save the entire human race from sin with his sacrifice on the cross, and then, by rising from the dead, to defeat death, which arose as consequence of sin.

Without the resurrection, as the greatest event of the universe, as the theologians state, Christ’s sacrifice itself would have no meaning, and Christianity would be just a beautiful story.

Easter has a multiple meaning, besides the basic one – victory over death, it is also hope for life in the future and the basis for Christ’s return when the Son of God will finally destroy Satan – the source of evil, sin and death.

It is also the oldest Christian holiday, which has been celebrated since the beginning of Christianity. There is no permanent, fixed date in the church calendar.

It is the main moving holiday and based on its date it is determined when other moving religious holidays will be.

At the First Ecumenical Council, held in Nicaea in 325 AD, the Church established that it is celebrated on the first Sunday after the full moon, which appears after the first equinox, with the proviso that it cannot be before April 4. nor after May 8.

Today, this canonized principle of determining the date of Easter is applied by Orthodox churches, that is, churches that have remained on the orthodox, orthodox line.

The Roman Catholic Church abandoned that principle in 1583, introduced certain modifications in relation to the principle of the Council of Nicaea, and this was accepted, or rather inherited, by Protestant communities.

Easter eggs are painted on Holy Saturday. Christ was crucified on Good Friday, and it is the saddest day of the year, the day when all activities that are or are associated with joy must be postponed, including egg painting. It is also customary to make pretzels, which symbolize Christ’s wreath.

