Easter massacre, man killed eight children | Info

The Easter massacre in which this man killed his mother, brother, sister-in-law and eight children will be remembered as one of the greatest tragedies.

The Easter Massacre is a mass murder that America remembers, as it is the deadliest crime committed by a single perpetrator in the history of the state of Ohio. James Ruppert killed his mother, brother, sister-in-law and eight children, the youngest of whom was only four years old.

James had a difficult life, his mother told him since childhood that she wanted a daughter, and after the death of his father, his brother started bullying him. He ran away from home and tried to commit suicide, but failed. He was jealous of his brother who had gone to school and started working, but also the fact that he had married one of the few girls James had ever been in a relationship with, Alma, and had eight children with her.. He killed his entire family on Easter Sunday 1975, in a crime that has since been called the “Easter Massacre.”

On Easter, March 30, 1975, his brother Lenard and his wife Alma brought eight children to their grandparents for a holiday lunch. James was sleeping because he was hungover, he woke up around four o’clock in the afternoon and took three pistols and a rifle. First he killed his brother, then his sister-in-law, and then his own mother.

Three children were then killed. David (11), Teresa (9) and Carol (13), and then he moved into the living room. There he killed Anne (12), Leonard (17), Michael (16), Thomas (15) and John (4). Most of the victims were shot in the head, and then shot again to make sure they were dead.

No one resisted and the police officers found only one overturned garbage can in the house out of the expected chaos. The massacre was over in less than two minutes. James spent another three hours in the house and then I called the police.

A year after the massacre, the house was opened to the public and all the furniture and belongings from it sold at auction. The house was rented out to a family that had recently moved to that part of the country and didn’t know what had happened. That family later moved out claiming to hear “strange sounds and voices” in the House.

James was sentenced to two life sentences, because the death penalty was prohibited in America in the early seventies. He was convicted only for the murders of his brother and mother, and on the other nine counts of the indictment he was declared innocent due to insanity.

James Rupert died on June 4 last year, aged 89. Had that not happened, he could have sought parole in April 2025, when he would have been 91 years old.

