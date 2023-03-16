The sounds of the sixties return to Miranda de Ebro on April 28 and 29 with the new edition of Ebroclub.

After the great tenth anniversary of last year (breaking latest news here), returns Ebroclub with a lineup made up of high-level, international and national bands with a sixties sound, all of them ranging from soul, r&b, beat, freak beat, pop, r&r, garage, jazz and even more psychedelia. primal. The half dozen bands in charge of making the public burn shoes will be: The Excitements, Alexis Evans, Micky and the Colossi of Rhythm, paul alone, Pasapogas Hammond Quartet, The Mocksy The Liquorice Experiment.

As in previous years, the Asociación Cultural Amigos de Rafael Izquierdo prepares a juicy program of parallel activities to round off the program: allnighters and alldayers (DJs), scooter route, exhibitions, snack route through different establishments in the city, etc.

Festival tickets are available at the official website of Ebrovision at the price of €40 plus expenses.