Ebrovisión presents the definitive poster and a surprise concert on Ebro

Ebrovisión presents the definitive poster and a surprise concert on Ebro

Ebrovisión 2023 starts on Thursday August 31 with a surprise performance on a raft navigating the waters of the Ebro river which gives its name to the city and the festival. The show can be enjoyed from the banks as proof of good use and enjoyment. Recently, the last names that complete the poster of the twenty-first edition, which already had names such as Shame, The Reytons, Bad Nerves, of sailing, Sidecars o Natalia Lacuna.

As a novelty, there will be new locations in emblematic places of Miranda de Ebro and a restaurant within the festival with a terrace overlooking the main stage. This fact is a consequence of his eagerness to promote the local gastronomywhose managers will be Alejandro Serrano (youngest chef to get a Michelin star) y alberto miller (awarded three times with the award for Castilla y León Chef of the Year). Both have been inspired by a song to create menu and exclusive dishes, “Cheer up, brave” by Leon Benavente and “Sinnerman” from the group of sailing have been the musical references for Serrano and Molinero, respectively.

Likewise, four new confirmations are revealed in a tone of pure rock: Sexy Zebras, Reme, Tiburona y Cheddar, which join the festival where you can taste a selection of local and seasonal products, such as Miranda tomato, black pudding or local cheeses, without forgetting the aforementioned festival dishes created for the occasion. Also returns the Gastronomic Show he Saturday September 2in which various places in the city will be able to offer their products in the stalls that will be located in the Plaza de España.

Subscriptions and tickets are already on sale at ebrovision.com (price change on July 11).

