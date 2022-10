Listen to the audio version of the article

What consequences will there be for European banks if on October 27 the ECB were to really announce to withdraw (or modify), as now seems likely after the recent declarations of some Governors, the 2,100 billion euros of extraordinary Tltro loans at “subsidized” rates granted to continental institutions? «The banks that have the greatest exposure of all are the German and the French – reads a Citi report – but those that would have the greatest impact on the margin …