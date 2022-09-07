Listen to the audio version of the article

How many? 50? 75%? Analysts now seem convinced that the European Central Bank will be very aggressive at its September meeting and will raise rates by 75 basis points, bringing the reference rate to 1.25%, from 0.50%. There is no certainty: the chief economist Philip Lane appeared less convinced, but the approach of President Christine Lagarde is very political and focuses heavily on the compromise between hawks – to whom he has given back “citizenship” after the Draghi season – and doves. The former, this time, could prevail, after the green light given to the anti-spread shield.

THE EURO UNDER THE LONG-TERM AVERAGE Loading…

The knot of the euro

Does an aggressive hike make sense? The question is very open. Inflation has really reached quite high levels: 9.1% in August with a core inflation (which in the measure preferred by the ECB excludes energy and untreated food) at 5.5%; and in Euroland, unlike what happens in the US, core inflation tends to follow overall inflation. Above all, the trend in the actual exchange rate is frightening. Declining substantially since the beginning of the year – when it was still above the long-term average – it has now slipped to a low since December 2015 at 92.95, an overall decline of 4.2%. This decline is, undoubtedly, a source of inflation that should not be underestimated.

SHORT PERFORMANCE CURVE Loading…

Rising yields (but not too much)

However, it would be a mistake to think that a rise in rates could automatically lead to a slowdown in the decline of the currency. Many other factors affect the exchange rate, starting with the orientation of the other central banks. The more aggressive Fed is ahead of the ECB and it would make no sense to “chase it”. If the ECB raises rates, it will not be primarily for the exchange rate: it would be a gross error. Short-term rates have caught the ECB’s intentions quite well. The curve is largely higher than that of the end of 2013, before the acceleration of the expansion phase. True, three-month yields of 0.06% and six-month yields of 0.47% are still not consistent with 14-day ECB rates of 0.50% (which are bound to rise anyway), but no one is discussing the need for a squeeze, as much as of its size.

Loans still growing

Similarly, it signals the need to continue the tightening of the trend of loans, which in July continued, albeit slowing down – but the ECB data are not seasonally adjusted – despite the increase in the cost of credit, in the Eurozone as a whole and in all the main ones. villages. Normalization has not yet covered the entire chain of monetary policy transmission, and real rates – calculated on the basis of long-term inflation expectations – are still negative. A new element in favor of a more intense approach.

INFLATION EXPECTATIONS TOWARDS THE 2% GOAL Loading…

Long-term expectations in line with the objective

Market inflation expectations, on the other hand, recorded the intentions of the European Central Bank well and after reaching a maximum of 2.49% between the end of April and the beginning of May, they quickly fell to around 2.1-2.15%, not far off from the lens. The ECB therefore retains full credibility and the markets do not doubt its intentions. It is precisely the absence of signs of overheating in the medium to long term that feeds some doubts about a possible aggressive rise by the ECB.