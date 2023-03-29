Home World ECB, car accident for Lagarde: «Slightly injured, she performs her duties»
ECB, car accident for Lagarde: «Slightly injured, she performs her duties»

ECB, car accident for Lagarde: «Slightly injured, she performs her duties»

Last Friday, the president of the ECB, Christine Lagarde, was involved in a car accident and was slightly injured. A Eurotower spokesman made it known, underlining that “the president’s car was involved in an accident in the afternoon, after she had left the European summit in Brussels”.

Lagarde, who was sitting in the passenger seat, “was very lightly injured. After the medical checks, she was asked to wear a neck brace. The president continues to carry out all of her duties as normal,” the spokesperson added. No other occupants of the car were injured. Lagarde will participate in the Bankf for International Settlements event on the afternoon of March 28th.

