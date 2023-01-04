Home World ECB: debts can remain sustainable despite the squeeze
ECB: debts can remain sustainable despite the squeeze

On the blog of the European Central Bank, a study in which it is noted that, despite the rate hike, debt can remain “on a solid path”

ECB, Meloni: avoid pejorative choices and communicate better

Although debt refinancing has become “more expensive for governments” due to the rise in interest rates, Eurozone debts can remain “sustainable” because “high inflation tends to improve some relevant data on fiscal sustainability”. causing an increase in nominal GDP and a simultaneous “reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio”. This is what is stated on the ECB blog by a study by Frankfurt economists entitled Tax policy: from a free lunch to an affordable onewhich points out that “despite the rate hike, government debt can remain on a solid path”.

