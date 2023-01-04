Listen to the audio version of the article

Although debt refinancing has become “more expensive for governments” due to the rise in interest rates, Eurozone debts can remain “sustainable” because “high inflation tends to improve some relevant data on fiscal sustainability”. causing an increase in nominal GDP and a simultaneous “reduction of the debt-to-GDP ratio”. This is what is stated on the ECB blog by a study by Frankfurt economists entitled Tax policy: from a free lunch to an affordable onewhich points out that “despite the rate hike, government debt can remain on a solid path”.