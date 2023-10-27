Home » ECB, first pause after ten increases. Lagarde: weak economy but premature to discuss rate cuts. De Guindos: final version banks tax is more reasonable
ECB, first pause after ten increases. Lagarde: weak economy but premature to discuss rate cuts. De Guindos: final version banks tax is more reasonable

ECB, first pause after ten increases. Lagarde: weak economy but premature to discuss rate cuts. De Guindos: final version banks tax is more reasonable

The ECB has decided to leave interest rates unchanged. This is the first break after the series of ten consecutive increases. The rate on main refinancing remains unchanged at 4.50%, that on deposits at 4%, and that on marginal loans at 4.75%. The central institute announced this at the end of the meeting held in Athens. The decision was taken unanimously.

The rates, repeated the European Central Bank, “are at levels which, if maintained for a sufficiently long duration, will make an important contribution” to achieving the 2% objective in the medium term. During the September meeting, the chief economist – and member of the board – Philip Lane explained that the macroeconomic models used by the monetary authority indicate the level of 3.75%-4% for the deposit rate consistent with achieving the objective in the time horizon of monetary policy, essentially 2025.

At this point, for the ECB it is a question of verifying whether the inflation trend predicted by the models is confirmed by reality. The next decisions thus remain linked to the reading of the incoming data, following the “meeting by meeting” approach followed so far which leaves the door open to decisions in any direction. At the press conference, President Christine Lagarde therefore did not want to confirm that the current level of rates is the “peak” of the tightening, nor did she want to quantify how long the “sufficiently long” duration of high rates is, nor. In any case, you specified that the idea of ​​cutting the cost of credit is “absolutely premature” and the hypothesis has not been discussed.

Inflation falls due to statistical effects

Nothing is therefore guaranteed yet in the slowdown in prices. The ECB, explains the press release, believes that the recent decline in overall inflation and “underlying” inflation – core inflation – is linked to “strong base effects”, purely statistical: prices, not just those energy, had already reached high levels a year ago and the comparison compresses the growth rate. Inflation will continue to fall, Lagarde explained, in the coming months, but for the same reason, almost “arithmetical”.

Price pressures remain strong

However, domestic pressures on prices remain “strong”. and the job market is solid, although showing some initial signs of weakening. In any case, the ECB still expects inflation to remain “at too high levels for too long”. On the other hand, the rate increases decided in the past are being transmitted “vigorously” to financing conditions, “increasingly slowing down demand and therefore contributing to the reduction of inflation”. The risks to growth, Lagarde explained, remain oriented downwards, even if the resilience of the labor market can support the confidence of families and businesses.

