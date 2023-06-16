ECB, Georgieva (IMF): “Good rate hike, now the Pnrr will be implemented”

Listen to the audio version of the article

At the International Monetary Fund “we welcome the ECB’s decision” yesterday to raise interest rates and “the communication that accompanied this decision”. The director general of the Fund Kristalina Georgieva said it at a press conference in Luxembourg.

For the IMF, “the top short-term political priority is to continue to reduce inflation to the target, while preserving financial stability,” Georgieva indicated when presenting the report on the Eurozone to the press. Georgieva explained that according to the IMF this requires that “monetary policy continue to tighten and then remain in restrictive territory for a period, to keep inflation expectations firmly anchored; that fiscal policy in 2023-24 is tight to reduce overall demand, ease upward pressure on interest rates and help reduce the risk of financial market disruptions”.

As regards financial stability, Georgieva stressed that “supervisory authorities should continue to assess banks’ exposures to interest rate, funding, liquidity and credit risks, including those relating to the real estate sector”.

Full support for the European leadership effort in the green transition and precisely for this reason “the timely implementation of the plans for recovery and resilience would not only help strengthen resilience and growth, but would also help the EU to achieve the green goals much more quickly”

“The EU continues to be a leader in the green transition. Our advice is yes do it, but be careful that grants and other tools are aligned with the single market so as not to undermine what has worked so well for Europeans for so many years,” Georgieva said, presenting in Luxembourg, on the sidelines of the Ecofin, the final statement of the IMF staff on the 2023 mission on common policies for the countries of the Eurozone.