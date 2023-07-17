ECB, it’s time to turn the page on rates

Listen to the audio version of the article

Someone has come up with the atrocious suspicion that the president of the ECB, the French Christine Lagarde, has nostalgia for the United States and the times when, in New York, she headed the IMF, the International Monetary Fund. Why such doubt? For the very simple reason that the current tenant of the top floor of the Eurotower in Frankfurt would sometimes seem to think as if she were still overseas and think like those US citizens who are rooting for their country in the global competition with the Europe.

This is the case of the inflationary challenge with the US which is now trying to recover after having reached the record of the last 40 years with 9%. Otherwise it would not be possible to explain the stubbornness with which Madame continues, undeterred, on the path of increasing European rates, while not exaggerating as in the US, even when the conditions no longer exist for having to insist “sturm und drang” on this path. It would be enough to check the figures better – as il Sole also underlined last week – because the data seem to speak clearly on the need to loosen the tightening by the ECB.

What does the president of the ABI, Antonio Patuelli, think about it, who several months ago had already invited the European Central Bank to reverse course? I once again heard the opinion of Assobankaria’s “number one” and his response was very clear and immediate: «Now let’s see what the ECB will decide after the slowdown in inflation in the United States and Europe. In the US, the Federal Reserve had begun to raise rates earlier and more than Frankfurt did, but if the ECB continues to raise them today, there would be greater problems for the debts of the Italian state and for those of households and businesses”.

An explicit message, that of Patuelli: the time has really come to turn the page by putting a stop to the “escalation” of the cost of money. Moreover, Europe must never remain united in his choices as in this moment: Draghi himself reiterated this, who was also Lagarde’s predecessor in Frankfurt. Speaking last week in the United States after a long silence, he underlined the need for the EU to accelerate on the front of integration through “a genuine political process”. Once again “Supermario” has therefore proved to be such: Brussels and Frankfurt must now be able to take unanimous decisions by listening to those, such as Italy on immigrants and badgers, who may have had different opinions. In this hot summer, the time has come for Christine Lagarde to undergo that litmus test that we have all been waiting for for a long time.

