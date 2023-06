SINTRA – “Our work is not finished”. Inflation continues to be “high” and “will remain so for too long”. So in July the ECB will raise rates again, like Christine Lagarde had already announced after the last Governing Council meeting. In the future, we will see, it will depend “on the data”, it will be decided “from meeting to meeting”. But the ECB feels it “needs to clearly communicate that we will remain ‘at these levels as long as necessary'”. To “persistent” inflation, the guardians…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook