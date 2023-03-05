Listen to the audio version of the article

“It’s still too early to declare victory over inflation.” This was stated by the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in an interview with the Spanish publishing group Vocento, according to whom “we are making progress”, but “there is still a lot to do”. “I know that people are suffering from inflation – she adds – especially the most vulnerable and exposed ones such as low-income retirees. At the ECB, we believe that government measures should be aimed at this type of person” and then be reviewed when “energy prices drop and food prices stabilize”.

In any case, Lagarde stressed that “overall inflation has decreased in recent months and will continue to decrease in the coming months – he said – The way forward is clear: we must continue to take the necessary measures to bring inflation back to 2 %. And we will.”

Lagarde, very likely up 50 points in March

“It is very likely that we will raise interest rates by 50 basis points” at the March 16 meeting. This was stated by the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in an interview with the Spanish publishing group Vocento. “It was a decision that we had indicated in the last meeting and all the numbers seen in recent days are confirming that this increase is very, very probable”. For the future, Lagarde does not say too much: “We depend on the data, many central bank governors are spreading their personal opinions and analyses, as president of the ECB I must focus” on the data.

Lagarde, banks take various measures to alleviate the increases

Lagarda adds that European banks could launch measures to alleviate the rise in rates on borrowers and avoid problems for debtors. “I’m sure – she said – that many banks are ready to renegotiate” the loans “it is in their interest” and not “they want unpaid loans in their balance sheets”. As for a ceiling (cap) on rates, requested by some political forces in Spain (and Italy ed), the president replied that it is a matter «between creditor and debtor. I’m sure many banks are ready to reconsider the terms of the loan. And not for charity» but «because it is in their interest to have healthy» debtors.