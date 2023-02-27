Home World ECB, Lagarde: there is every reason for a new hike of 50 basis points in March
In an interview with the Indian newspaper The Economic Times, Lagarde says that “if necessary, we will make further increases to bring inflation back to 2% in a timely manner”

“We have raised interest rates at an unprecedented rate since last July… and there is every reason to believe that we will hike another 50 basis points in March. After that, we’ll see. We depend on data.” This was stated by the president of the ECB Christine Lagarde in an interview with the Indian newspaper The Economic Times. Asked if the pace of increases could then slow down, Lagarde replied that “if necessary, we will make further increases to bring inflation back to our 2% target in a timely manner. It will take what it takes. What I know is that we will bring inflation back to 2%. And we want not only to bring it back to 2%, but to keep it at that level in a sustainable way».

