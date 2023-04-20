Home » ECB: large majority in March for rate increase by half a point
ECB: large majority in March for rate increase by half a point

A “very large majority” of the members of the Governing Council of the ECB, during the last meeting of 15-16 March, declared their agreement with the proposal of the chief economist Philip Lane to increase interest rates by 50 basis points, in line with the intention communicated in the previous meeting.

Justified increase

In the meeting, the Council highlighted “that inflation was far higher than the target and that the inflation dynamics were still too strong” and therefore this “justified a 50 basis point increase in the reference interest rates”.

This is what we read in the minutes of the last Governing Council meeting of 15-16 March published today by the central bank.

In the meeting, during which the members of the Board analyzed in depth the impacts of the turbulence on the markets caused by the Silicon Valley Bank crisis in the US, the principle of separation emerged, which requires that the stance of monetary policy be assessed independently of risks related to financial stability. It was recalled that the Governing Council has liquidity tools in place to address potential liquidity strains in the banking sector and the fallout from international developments, and this allows it to look beyond the recent volatility of financial markets “to set interest rates in accordance with the objective of price stability.

Minority against the squeeze

According to the minutes, only some members of the Council “would have preferred not to increase key rates until financial market tensions had eased and to conduct a comprehensive reassessment of the position at the next monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council, in May”.

