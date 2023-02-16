Listen to the audio version of the article

“The ECB should not unconditionally commit itself to its future moves” and should instead “calibrate” monetary policy so that it looks forward and can be modulated on the basis of economic data, also better clarifying its “reaction function”. She said it Fabio Panetta, member of the Executive Board of the ECB, in a speech at a Center for European Reform event in London. Panetta evoked “the risk of an excessive restriction” on monetary conditions: “With rates now in restrictive territory, what counts is the extent and duration of the restrictive conditions”.

And he continued: «Loan rates are rising faster than in the past, in line with the ECB’s steep rate hike. And loans to businesses and households are decelerating rapidly. Most of the effects of the squeeze are yet to come» and therefore the adjustment on the credit markets «will probably compress consumption and investments in the coming months».

In the final passage of his speech, Panetta underlines that what the ECB must not do, in the fight against inflation, “is ‘drive like a madman with the lights off in the night” (in English: “What we do not want is “to drive like crazy at night with our headlights turned off” – as Italian singer Lucio Battisti once put it”), quote from the song ‘Emotions’ (1970) Of Lucio Battisti. “A data-driven calibration of monetary policy, well rooted in a clear reaction function, offers the best path – said Panetta warning of the risks of excessive tightening – this does not mean that we will not be resolute in the fight against inflation. It means being resolute in the right direction”.