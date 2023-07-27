ECB raises interest rates to 4.25% from 4.0%

Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB continues the fight against inflation in the Eurozone by raising the cost of money again. The decision taken at the meeting on Thursday 27 July brought the reference rate to 4.25%, from 4%, with an increase of 25 basis points. The rate on deposits rose to 3.75%, that on the marginal lending facility to 4.50%. The decision was unanimous.

For the future, the statement published after the decision leaves the doors open to possible new increases, but the new language adopted by the Central Bank is important: interest rates “will not be brought to sufficiently restrictive levels to obtain a rapid return to the objective », as stated in the June press release, but «they will be set at sufficiently restrictive levels for the necessary time».

Inflation. Lagarde: “It’s coming down but it’s still not enough”

It is a formulation – also underlined in the press conference by the president Christine Lagarde – which removes the idea of ​​the movement, without however making commitments for the future. Future decisions, emerges from the press release, will concern the “level and duration” of the squeeze. In September and in the next meetings «we could raise rates, or keep them unchanged. And what we will decide in September will not be definitive,” added Lagarde. “I hope this is very clear,” she then said: “We are moving towards a phase where we will be dependent on data.” However, the president did not want to repeat that the ECB is not thinking of a break, as it had done in the past, nor did she want to endorse the opinion of some governors according to which the risk of doing too little is higher than the risk of do too much.

In any case, the ECB believes that inflation “will remain too high for too long”, while admitting that it “continues to fall” and, added Christine Lagarde, “will drop further in the remainder of the year”, while remaining at above the target. The tightening is having an effect, but not enough: financing conditions “have tightened and are increasingly holding back demand”, an effect which “represents an important factor in bringing inflation back to target”. The ECB, in particular, clearly sees the effects of the tightening in the first part of the transmission belt, that relating to loans to businesses and households, while the signals are still limited in the “real” economy.

The crux remains wages and profits. Lagarde then reiterated that wage growth is becoming an increasingly important factor in inflation, as are profit margins which have fallen slightly (and may fall further). However, the ECB does not see second-round effects – essentially: risks of a price-wage-price spiral – even if the situation is being monitored with great attention, especially in the services sector.

