ECB raises rates and announces a hike in July

A new rise, and a long way to go. The European Central Bank raised interest rates by 25 basis points, bringing the reference rate to 4%, the rate on bank deposits with the ECB to 3.50% and that for the lending facility to 4.25%. The stop from July on reinvestments of maturing securities purchased under the APP program (quantitative easing) has been confirmed. The two decisions were taken with a “very very broad” consensus, President Christine Lagarde said at a press conference

The squeeze doesn’t end there. “Have we finished the journey? No, we are not at our destination. Do we have other way to go? Yes,” Lagarde said. “Unless we radically change our underlying scenario, we will continue to raise rates at the next meeting, we are not thinking about a pause,” he added. A stop, he specified, was not even mentioned because “we still have work to do”.

The increase in June was considered necessary, underlines the statement issued at the end of the meeting, because “inflation has dropped but it is estimated that it will remain too high for too long”. The new macroeconomic projections indicate average inflation, slightly up, to 5.4% for the end of the year (from 5.3% indicated in March), 3% for the end of 2024 (from 2.9%) and 2. 2% by the end of 2025 (from 2.2%): a level, the latter, “unsatisfactory and not rapid”, said Lagarde.

The pressures on underlying inflation (la core inflation n), which can be directly attacked by monetary policy. Inflation excluding energy and foodstuffs, revised upwards on the push – explained Lagarde – of the unit labor cost, should therefore be equal to an average of 5.1% at the end of the year, a decisive rise from the 4.6% estimated in March. It should then fall to 3% (versus 2.5% estimated three months ago) in 2024 and 2.3% (from 2.2%) in 2025, thus remaining above headline inflation for most of the year. time horizon of monetary policy.

Unexpected increases in wages and profit margins, expectations or international prices, however, explained Lagarde, can push inflation upwards. The ECB is also paying close attention to the labor market: hours worked are increasing, explained Lagarde, and so are wages: negotiated wages increased by 5.3% in the first quarter of 2023, much more than the target inflation and productivity dynamics.