The European Central Bank confirmed its expectations and raised rates by 50 basis points, announcing a similar tightening (+50 points) at its March meeting, confirming its intention to increase them further – albeit in line with incoming data – «to a steady pace’ and to want to keep them at a level which guarantees a timely return of inflation to the 2% target. Interest rates on the main refinancing operations, the marginal lending facility and the deposit facility will rise to 3.00%, 3.25% and 2.50% respectively, with effect from 8 February 2023. L The euro gains 0.7% in trading following the Frankfurt announcement.

The ECB has also confirmed its intention to start, from March 2023, an operation to reduce the portfolio accumulated with quantitative easing (the App programme), which will drop by 15 billion per month until June, to then define the rhythm of the following months. The reinvestment of public securities will therefore be «partial» respecting the existing proportions – by nation and national and supranational issuer; while for corporate bonds, greener securities will be preferred. The “pandemic” portfolio, on the other hand, will be fully reinvested at least until the end of 2024, with the flexibility hitherto guaranteed to avoid the risk of malfunctioning of the monetary policy transmission mechanism.