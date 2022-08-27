Listen to the audio version of the article

The ECB’s commitment to act on inflation is “unconditional”: another “significant” rise in interest rates is a necessary step in September. This was stated by Francois Villeroy de Galhau, a member of the executive committee of the ECB, quoted by the Bloomberg agency.

From Jackson Hole, to the summit of central bankers, Isabel Schnabel, of the same executive committee of the ECB, too, while admitting that the risks of recession have increased, still hopes for strong action to bring inflation under control. For Schnabel, she always reports the Bloomberg agency, “central banks must act with force” against the price rush. “Even if we enter a recession, we have very little choice but to continue on the path of normalization,” adds Schnabel.