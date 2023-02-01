On the contrary, the signs of an even milder and shorter recession in the euro area than expected can only reinforce the ECB’s belief that it can raise rates and curb demand without unduly damaging the economy and employment, with less painful repercussions for businesses and households in the absence of a violent recession.

President Christine Lagarde, on 19 January in Davos, confirmed that the ECB “shall stay the course”, will stay the course, because inflation remains too high any way you look at it.

Compared to a rise of 50 cents also at the March meeting, as announced with excessive impetus by Lagarde in December and as recently hoped for by the more aggressive hawks, the position of the doves is gaining weight, ready to forecast a slowdown in the March inflation approaching the medium-term target of 2%.

The position of the doves is strengthened by the fact that at the moment the risk of de-anchoring expectations and the risk of a price-wage-price spiral have not materialized. But they remain lurking and must be monitored to prevent high inflation from taking root in the economy. Excess inflation is as much a problem for hawks as it is for doves for a long time.

Caution on budget reduction

On the balance sheet reduction front, the ECB is in a “comfort zone”: prepayments of longer-term targeted loans TLTRO III has reduced the size of the balance sheet in two strokes, from around 300 and 500 billion in November and December 2022.