ECB towards a second hike of 25 basis points

Listen to the audio version of the article

Too early to stop. Analysts expect the European Central Bank to further increase the official cost of credit, by 25 basis points, at its June meeting, bringing the key rate to 4% – a historically low level – still leaving a free hand for the future. Two more hikes, in July and September, are not at all improbable. The ECB itself indicates in its bulletin that the market measures of one-year inflation expectations point to 2.2%: real rates in the short-term part of the curve are therefore close to 1.8% but consumer expectations point higher, to 2.9% for 2026.

Yield curve still rising

I RETURNS 2020 Loading…

In Euroland, too, markets underestimated the central bank’s determination to fight inflation – they figured the rally could stop soon and still think the cuts will come relatively quickly – while monetary policy is facing diverging risks. Euroland financial conditions have responded relatively well to the uptrends. Yields continue to rise, while the reversal of medium maturities could be an indication of expectations of a slowdown in the economy or, even, of a coming, and almost certainly premature, slowdown. rate cuts.

Euro down again

THE ACTUAL CHANGE Loading…

The euro – which weighs much less on financial conditions – has actually begun to lose ground again and has moved away from the long-term average which is a “naive” indicator of the equilibrium value: further proof of how the exchange rate cannot be a target of monetary policy, subject as it is to many other factors, such as the choices of other jurisdictions.

The rapid rise in the cost of credit

THE COST OF CREDIT Loading…

The cost of credit has risen rapidly, although it remains far from the historical highs of Euroland, in the face of record inflation. In Germany, not surprisingly in a technical recession, it was at its highest – compared to other large countries – for several months (in the past the record was Italian), but the rates in our country, which in 2022 were lower than those of other economies , have risen very rapidly and are now at German levels.

Fixed loans after the downturn

Loans to financial companies – in the ECB’s non-seasonally adjusted data – therefore remain essentially stable (the numbers are updated to April) after the decline in December, but at the moment they continue to show decidedly high annual growth rates. Only after August will the new trend be clearer.