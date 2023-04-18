Eclipse corridor from April 20 to May 5, 2023 | Magazine | Horoscope

Eclipse corridor from April 20 to May 5, 2023, find out what the forecasts are for all signs of the Zodiac.

Russian astrologer Yulia Lifanova revealed why the first eclipse corridor in 2023 will be terribly difficult for all signs horoscope. Forget about fantasies, harsh reality is coming!

“The earth will shake from the changes”says the astrologer.

The first eclipse occurs on April 20 in the sign of Aries – and this is the first astrological position that will occur in the next two years. Its effect will last for another 3 months, but on April 20, most signs of the Zodiac will make important discoveries.

Here’s how the eclipse corridor will affect all horoscope loops:

Above

At the moment of the eclipse, you will feel the impulse to make changes to your appearance, to adjust your line, or to jump headlong into your career. In the next 2 years (since this eclipse), you will solve some issues related to love, everything is in circulation – marriage, divorce, birth of a child. This means that during the eclipse on April 20, you will most likely think about expanding your family, or you will want to buy an apartment, land or build a house.

Bik

The eclipse is happening in your sector of the past and what was hidden. There is a high probability that you will learn a secret or discover something that you did not want to admit to yourself. There will also be a desire to go somewhere and be alone. There is a possibility of a business trip or visiting relatives.

Gemini

The eclipse is happening in your sector of friends and ambitions – you will most likely have a new idea that you will develop through a conversation with someone from your inner circle of associates. It’s about an idea, a job that should bring you better earnings or help you manage your finances more wisely. Also, the eclipse may trigger you to be more active on social networks.

Rak

An eclipse is happening in your career field – a new cycle awaits you in your profession, status and personal achievements. It is very likely that you will set some new goals for yourself that will help you improve – for example, to learn a new skill or apply for a project.

Lav

The eclipse is happening in your field of travel abroad, studies… Which means it will generally affect how you view the world and your place in it – what you believe and whether you are being guided by the wrong ideals through life. At the moment of the eclipse, you will have the need to admit to yourself something that was hidden, something that you don’t want to think about. You are also likely to change companies or travel abroad to work.

A virgin

The eclipse is happening in the field of family finances. Most likely, the partner will have some news regarding the salary or you will decide to take out a loan. On a deeper note, the eclipse brings you the beginning of a cycle of working through your inner crisis – you begin a major self-transformation that will change you completely by 2025.

Vacancy

The eclipse is happening in the field of relationships. It is possible that you will find a new partner or start a new cycle in your current relationship, possibly marriage. For example, you will start thinking about breakup or divorce again, but there is a possibility that the complete opposite will happen – you will decide to get married. It is also likely that you will sign a new employment contract, there will be changes in the workplace, for sure!

Scorpio

The eclipse is happening in your work sector – you are starting a new job, you will have a new colleague or you will hire someone yourself. Also, the same sector is responsible for your health – do analyzes and check your health. It is also likely that these new things at work will be related to plans to move.

Sagittarius

The eclipse is happening in your sector of love, children and hobbies – and there is a high probability that you will start something new in all these fields. For example, you will actively think about expanding your family, at the same time you will start a new creative business or some kind of hobby. By the way, it is also possible that you will suddenly fall in love or start a secret relationship.

Capricorn

The eclipse takes place in the field of real estate – you will complete the purchase or sale of an apartment, house or land. It is also likely that you will start living in a new place because of your partner, for example, you will rent an apartment together or you will just move in with him. The eclipse can also be related to news in your family, one of your parents can announce important news or you will get a new relative.

Aquarius

The eclipse occurs in the sector of movement, travel and courses related to some mastery skills. You are starting a new cycle and path that you will be on for the next two years. Changing the place of work, a better office, a new position – are also not excluded. Until 2025, you will dedicate yourself to education, you will further improve yourself.

Fish

The eclipse is happening in the financial sector – you are starting a new cycle within your salary. For example, you will receive a notification about a change in salary according to the contract or you will have a new source of income. You also start a new cycle in developing self-esteem – you will realize that it is time to take care of yourself, make yourself happier and understand what really brings you fulfillment.

