ECO / First edition of the Sustainable Mobility Festival concluded. Minister Fratin intervened – Mobility

Yesterday, with a day full of data, ideas and qualified testimonies on the future of mobility in our cities, the first edition of ECO – The Sustainable Mobility Festival, scheduled from yesterday in Padua, ended. The event, organized with the patronage and collaboration of ANCI and which promotes discussion between the main players in the field, intends to provide a concrete contribution to understanding, through data, numbers and scenarios, and at what point is the transition towards sustainable mobility in our country.

The meeting was opened by the President of the ANC Antonio Decaro, recalling that technology and infrastructures are central to realizing truly sustainable mobility, but alone are not enough: “People’s habits must be changed for the energy transition. Thanks to the 6 billion provided by the PNRR, today there are important resources to implement projects in this area, with resources for cycle paths, for new green buses, metro lines and trolleybuses and for Mobility-As-A-Service. Municipalities have launched 35,000 tenders to implement the PNRR which represents an opportunity to improve living conditions in cities”.

During these days, several prominent personalities operating in the automotive, transport and mobility sectors had the pleasure of speaking.

The key moment of the second day of ECO was the video intervention by the Minister of the Environment and Energy Security – Gilberto Pichetto Fratin (in the photo). During his speech, the holder of the ministry highlighted the activities implemented in the field of sustainable mobility, defining the investments planned for the coming years: “Cycling mobility, low-emission collective transport and vehicle sharing represent three fundamental pillars for reduce the use of private cars and also to promote tourism in direct contact with the environment and biodiversity of our country. The Ministry of the Environment has for years been committed to promoting policies that go in the direction of the decarbonisation objectives set at European level. To this end, the Ministry of the Environment is defining, in concert with the Ministry of Infrastructure and Transport, an important decree to approve funding aimed at extending, modernizing and bringing the lanes reserved for local public transport up to standard in the centers with over 50,000 inhabitants affected by the community infractions on the quality of the area. The PRIMUS sustainable mobility incentive program is also underway with the construction of new cycle paths and the experimental home-school and home-work program which is co-financing 80 local mobility projects with 75 million euros. In the context of the PNRR, particular attention should be paid to bicycle travel with the creation of new routes for 1,800 km between urban, metropolitan and tourist use. In the automotive sector, we intend to accompany a constantly evolving market. We look, without ideology, with confidence to the electric so that it becomes a technology that is truly accessible on the market to everyone and not for the few like today. We believe in it. It is no coincidence that we will install over 21,000 charging infrastructures in urban centers and on highways in the coming year”.