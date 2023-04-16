Ecological bomb a stone’s throw from the river, kidnapping and complaints against Carini

by blogsicilia.it – ​​1 minute ago

The agents of the municipal police of Carini have discovered and seized an illegal landfill in the Ciachea district, along the provincial road 3 bis. The White Helmets directed by Commander Marco Venuti found dangerous materials in the ground…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Ecological bomb a stone’s throw from the river, seizure and complaints against Carini appeared 1 minute ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».