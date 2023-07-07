Economic and foreign policy specialists criticize Senator Menéndez’s stance on sanctions and migration

Title: Experts Accuse Senator Menéndez of Dismissing Impact of Sanctions on Migration from Cuba and Venezuela

In a recent development, over 50 economic and foreign policy specialists from the United States have accused Democratic Senator Bob Menéndez of downplaying the role of economic sanctions in driving migration from Cuba and Venezuela. The specialists argue that Menéndez’s response to a request from Democratic House members to lift the sanctions on the two nations lacks substantial evidence.

The request to President Joe Biden by more than 20 Democratic representatives highlighted the notion that economic penalties contributed to the migration flow to the United States. However, Menéndez, who serves as the President of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, disagreed with this perspective. In a letter, he emphasized that the migration is a consequence of the oppressive regimes in Cuba and Venezuela, along with mismanaged economies and widespread corruption.

Contrary to Menéndez’s assertion, the group of experts pointed out that there exists no credible research supporting his claim that US economic sanctions are not significant drivers of migration from these countries. They further noted that several academic studies have documented the negative and often lethal effects of economic sanctions on the living conditions of people in targeted nations.

In their letter addressing Menéndez, the specialists emphasized the need to prioritize the human rights of ordinary citizens in Cuba and Venezuela. They called for an end to the implementation of measures causing widespread suffering and humanitarian emergencies, which push more individuals to migrate to the United States. Prominent signatories of the letter include historian and Pulitzer Prize winner Greg Grandin, as well as economists Ha-Joon Chang and Jayati Ghosh.

Senator Menéndez highlighted in his response letter the long-standing repression of fundamental freedoms and basic human rights suffered by the citizens of Cuba and Venezuela. He recalled the Cuban regime’s prohibition of human rights groups and their continued harassment, intimidation, and assault on advocates and their families. Menéndez further criticized the limited freedom of expression in Cuba, with hundreds of peaceful protestors still in prison following the demonstrations in July 2021.

The senator also shed light on the Cuban government’s resistance to implementing a market economy and its increased military control over various economic sectors. He voiced concerns about the Cuban labor system suppressing wages, offering promotions based on political allegiances, and inhibiting direct employment by foreign companies.

Menéndez concluded by stressing that it is the actions of the Cuban and Venezuelan regimes, rather than US sanctions, that are responsible for the ongoing exodus of refugees and migrants from these nations. He argued that lifting the sanctions would betray democratic values and empower criminal dictators, without addressing the root causes of the crises or other challenges in the broader hemisphere.

The debate between Senator Menéndez and the economic and foreign policy specialists highlights the complex relationship between economic sanctions, oppressive regimes, and migration. As the discussion evolves, policymakers will need to consider the various perspectives in order to develop effective strategies that prioritize human rights and address the underlying factors driving migration from Cuba and Venezuela.

