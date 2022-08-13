Original title: Economic and trade cooperation with ASEAN is very resilient, and Guangxi’s foreign trade is growing strongly

China News Service, Nanning, August 12 (Yang Hongfeicheng Chaoying Lin Hao) Nanning Customs reported on the 12th that in July this year, thanks to the resilience of economic and trade cooperation with ASEAN, Guangxi’s foreign trade grew strongly, achieving an import and export volume of 61.56 billion yuan (RMB). , the same below), a year-on-year increase of 18.8%, hitting a monthly record high.

For a long time, ASEAN has been Guangxi’s largest trading partner. In July, Guangxi’s imports and exports to ASEAN amounted to 26.81 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 20.5%. Among them, trade with Vietnam recovered strongly, with imports and exports of 18.83 billion yuan, a year-on-year increase of 29.9%.

Nanning Customs analysis believes that the simultaneous advancement of port epidemic prevention and control and foreign trade stability and quality improvement is an important factor for the continued improvement of Guangxi’s foreign trade. Since the beginning of this year, Guangxi has continuously introduced measures such as stabilizing foreign trade and promoting growth, and whitelisting key industrial chain and supply chain enterprises, promoting border ports and border-resident mutual market points to carry out non-contact cargo handover modes such as drop-hanging and hanging cabinets, so as to minimize the impact of the epidemic on foreign trade. influences.

According to reports, the development potential of strategic emerging industries such as new energy vehicles and high-end equipment manufacturing in Guangxi has been continuously released, which has promoted the rapid growth of import and export of general trade. (Finish)

