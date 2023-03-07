On the occasion of International Women’s DayVodafone Foundation, which has long been involved in the fight against gender-based violence, presents new initiatives to raise awareness and provide concrete support against economic violence, a type of violence that is often less visible and more difficult to recognize.

According to Istat data, 59.9% of women victims of economic violence are not financially independent. For 4 out of 10 women in the 30-59 age group who reported cases of violence, there is no economic autonomy, while the percentages increase significantly in the age group up to 29 years (69.5%). There lack of economic independence also seems to force women to suffer violence for longer periods: the percentage increases by 6.4 percentage points when going from a few months to more than 5 years.

L’app Bright Sky – which makes concrete help available to the community thanks to technology – is enriched with a new section, developed together with Rame experts – the community that tells and shares stories and contents on financial education. The section presents information and advice to make women aware of this type of violence and to make them financially independent.

Developed in collaboration with CADMI – House of Abused Women e State Police – Bright Sky is a free app that provides concrete resources and tools to women who suffer violence and mistreatment: among these, the mapping of support services throughout the country, the quick call to 112 that can be activated with a single click on each page of the app, as well as questionnaires to evaluate the risk of a relationship and to debunk stereotypes and clichés on the phenomenon of violence. The app can also be used by relatives, friends, work colleagues, associations and all those who are close to abused women. A new browser version of Bright Sky is also available to help make the app’s content more accessible.

To promote the new section of Bright Sky, from March 8 will be on air la new social campaign “La mimosa recommends”: a sprig of mimosa, which has always been a symbol of International Women’s Day, becomes the expedient to address the issue of economic violence: information and suggestions will be shared to make women aware of the importance of having to be economically independent, learning, for example , to properly manage and monitor their current account.

Also on March 8, Bright Sky and Rame present the latest episode of the partnership signed to address the issue of economic violence. The project tells stories of women, money, independence and freedom, as well as providing useful content and advice so as not to lose one’s financial independence. The protagonist of this episode is a famous Italian economist, an unwitting victim, in turn of her, of economic violence, who recounts her journey to regain her financial independence.

Vodafone Italia Foundation projects to combat gender-based violence

Vodafone and the Vodafone Italia Foundation have always been involved in projects to combat all forms of violence against women, providing tools and support to those who have suffered abuse or are in dangerous situations and with the aim of bringing more and more people closer to the issue and to fully understand the seriousness of the phenomenon of gender-based violence.

To promote the dissemination and use of the Bright Sky app, various campaigns and awareness projects on the issue of gender equality have been launched. There “Eight out of Ten” campaign, launched exclusively on TikTok, it recounted eight unreported episodes of violence in short videos, written and performed by four young influencers. The title of the campaign takes up official data from the Ministry of the Interior which underline how eight out of ten women who have suffered violence have never reported their abuser. With the #ChiedoPerUnAmica project, we wanted to follow one of the most ironically used expressions on social media to ask embarrassing questions, reversing its common sense to create a more confidential bond and raise public awareness on the issue of gender-based violence. The #ScrivoPerUnAmica initiative has led to the publication of a collection of stories, told by a collective of writers, dedicated to the various forms of gender-based violence.

Il Mobile Angel project, developed together with the Arma dei Carabinieri and the Soroptimist association, is an initiative that aims to make available to women who suffer or have suffered abuse or stalking an effective technological tool, to allow the forces of order to be able to intervene promptly in case of need. At the same time, it makes it possible to increase the perception of safety on the part of women, in the awareness of being able to count on timely interventions in the event of any emergencies. The project, launched on 25 November 2022 in the cities of Milan, Naples and Turin, involves 45 women appropriately chosen by the Judicial Authority.

To combat violence against women, Vodafone has introduced measures to protect its employees with a policy on domestic violence, which allows people who have suffered or suffer violence, in full respect of privacy, to take advantage of 15 days of paid leave, as well as the psychological support of a competent doctor and psychological support services to face all the delicate moments that can be present in these situations. The agreement on flexible working signed with the trade union organizations in November 2020 also provides for greater flexibility for victims of violence, with the possibility of requesting a different modulation of the percentage of flexible working compatible with one’s personal needs.