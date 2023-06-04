Economist Lucas: Coats away from Washington – FT中文网

Tips from FT Chinese Website: If you are interested in more content of FT Chinese Website, please search for “FT Chinese Website” in the Apple App Store or Google Play, and download the official application of FT Chinese Website.

Lucas, the winner of the 1995 Nobel Prize in Economics and a professor at the University of Chicago, passed away on May 15, 2023, but his profound influence on macroeconomics will last forever. How to evaluate its people and its research?

Rational Expectations Revolution, Phillips Curve Criticism and “Lucasian Criticism”

Macroeconomists have long recognized that expectations affect the intertemporal allocation of resources, but in the early days, they did not have a better way to deal with them, and generally used adaptive expectations (Barrow’s 1975 work was still full of such expectations) . This is unsatisfactory, but there is no better way. Muth (1961) proposed the concept of rational expectations, which was later applied to macroeconomic models by economists led by Lucas, which gave birth to a theoretical revolution.

Lucas’ 1972 paper was a hallmark of the Rational Expectations Revolution, in which he cleverly demonstrated that inflation and output do have a positive relationship through a particular assumption, but only because individuals failed to recognize the real demand effect in price changes (relative price changes) and currency effects. Interestingly, because of this positive correlation, Lucas also made a small joke about Friedman in the article. Following the above logic, Lucas believes that the relationship between inflation and employment identified by the Keynesian school (Phillips curve) is a useless “correlation”, which means that this correlation cannot be used by monetary policy. The growth rate of money cannot bring more output, it can only push up inflation. Some scholars believe that this article explains stagflation, which should be inaccurate. This article was written in 1970, 1969 and 1970. The United States did have relatively high inflation, but stagflation was only used in academic circles in the mid-to-late 1970s. Also, the model can explain high inflation but not high unemployment.

In my view, the Rational Expectations Revolution is generally a revolution in macroeconomic policy. If the public has rational expectations, they will adjust their wages and prices, and monetary policy will be ineffective. This has been discussed by Friedman in the late 1960s, but accurate models can only be achieved if the economics colleagues are truly convinced . Regarding the effectiveness of monetary policy, Lucas and his colleagues, including Sargent, Prescott, and Wallace, introduced rational expectations into various macro models, trying to prove that monetary policy will not produce real effect. These models, together with stagflation in the 1970s, arguably prevailed in the debate over whether monetary policy was effective at the time.

Outside of policy debates, Lucas and his colleagues have failed to provide a convincing theory of the business cycle, a gap that is too large for a macro school. Logically, the school of rational expectations is also quite difficult. If the market is so perfect, how can there be large fluctuations in economic activities? But their efforts are already giving birth to a big breakthrough later. I will talk about his two colleagues using technological shocks to “manufacture” the business cycle and solve the problem of “non-fluctuation” in the economy under perfect market conditions, at least in In theory.

The 1972 article already has the spirit of modern analysis, with micro-optimal behavior, uncertainty, and rational expectations. The influence of this research method may have a gradual deepening process. In 1976, Lucas wrote an article that had a great impact on methodology, which was called “Lucas Criticism” by the academic circle. He believes that the estimation of econometric models based on aggregate data is often misleading, and economists should look for deeper underlying structural parameters based on individual behavior based on microscopic models. In a 1980 article, Lucas advocated the creation of a computable macroeconomic model, like an experimental platform where computer programs could be used to simulate and test the effects of various policies. These thoughts of his are like a prophet, full of imagination, and indeed guide the direction of macroeconomists. These advocacy has been widely responded, and the macroeconomic model with microcosmic foundation has gradually become the “industry standard”, until the birth of the comprehensive stochastic dynamic general equilibrium model.

Stochastic Dynamic General Equilibrium: Birth, Divergence, and Reconciliation

Kydland and Prescott (1982) first published stochastic dynamic general equilibrium models (true business cycles), which changed macroeconomics dramatically. First, it provides a powerful business cycle model for the efficient market school, filling a huge gap. Secondly, in terms of tools and methods, the contribution of this paper may be even greater. Previously, in order to explain different problems, various macro models had to make a lot of special assumptions, so the models can be said to be varied. For example, the design of the famous model of Lucas in 1972 was very special. Its thought was very profound, but the model itself was too It is therefore difficult to be used elsewhere. After Kydland and Prescott (1982), macroeconomists began to have commonly shared basic models, which greatly improved the efficiency of research communication. The assumptions of this type of model are very general, starting from the optimal behavior of the micro-subjects (but it needs to be cleverly “summarized” to reflect the macro-behavior), general equilibrium, uncertainty, rational expectations, and almost flexible growth. Minus whatever you care about, because these kinds of models can be estimated with calibration methods. The above two authors are mentioned in the article commemorating Lucas, one reason is that this is a very high theoretical achievement (probably the highest achievement) under the influence of Lucas, and the other two are Lucas’s achievements in Carnegie A student when he was teaching at Mellon University (Lucas had just graduated with a Ph.D. at the time, and since then both teachers and friends have won the Nobel Prize!).

The stagflation in the 1970s, coupled with the impact of the new rational expectation macro model, made traditional Keynesian macroeconomics very passive. This impact reached a new height after the emergence of the real business cycle model in 1982. However, after the 1980s, Keynesian followers in the east (based on Harvard and MIT) quickly developed a stochastic dynamic general equilibrium model that included various “frictions”, and Keynesianism came back.

Decades have passed, and looking back at this major change in macroeconomics, what conclusions can we draw? It can be roughly said that the market group led by Lucas created a new method, especially invented the stochastic dynamic general equilibrium model, and the followers of Keynes injected new ideas into this new method and new model (it can also be said that is old) and has largely succeeded in explaining business cycles. Today’s macroeconomists, even the most pro-free markets, don’t argue too much about imperfect markets, especially after the 2008 financial crisis. But Keynesian macroeconomists did not completely abandon the results of real business cycle models, and they used these models as a reference for the new Keynesian model. In a way, idealists and realists have reached a compromise.

What is the position in the history of economics and academics?

It is inevitable that people will be curious to make an evaluation of the historical status of a deceased university scholar. Since the marginal revolution, economists have had the means of mathematical analysis. Regarding the method of evaluating economists, I once wrote an article in this journal. According to my understanding of neoclassical economics, the one that can define equilibrium is the top. There are only a handful of characters on this level, and a real handful. There is partial equilibrium here, represented by Marshall; there is general equilibrium, represented by Walras, Arrow, and Debrox; there is aggregate equilibrium, which is unique to Keynes, whose students and admirers developed and mathematized ; There is Nash Equilibrium, which was initiated by the mathematician Nash, of course, has been contributed by von Neumann before; finally, the idea of ​​general equilibrium is applied to the dynamic stochastic macro model, which was first completed by Kydland and Prescott, but Luca Sri Lanka also profoundly influenced its development. So far, how should I put it, Lucas has participated in the development and definition of two important ideas (rational expectations and emphasis on micro-foundations) and an important equilibrium (macro stochastic dynamic general equilibrium model). Although his contribution to the above-mentioned major equilibrium model is slightly lacking, he is not the author of the formal model, but he has many other important contributions, and he is undoubtedly one of the best economists in the history of modern economics.

Markets, Government Intervention and Institutions

Lucas is the leader of the Chicago School after Friedman and others. His academic thought inherited the tradition of early Chicago that government intervention is ineffective, and brought this idea into the field of macroeconomics. However, in my opinion, this is somewhat contradictory to Friedman, whom he respects. One of Friedman’s most famous studies is on the Great Depression. In the book History of American Monetary, he believes that the gold standard and bank failures caused The sharp contraction in the money supply was the main cause of the Great Depression. However, if the price mechanism is so flexible, the money supply should not have such a large impact on the real economy. This seems to be a contradiction, I don’t know what Lucas thinks.

This leads me to broader issues: free markets and government intervention. In my opinion, intervention can be divided into two types, one is rule-of-law intervention that follows pre-set procedures, and the other is arbitrary intervention that does not have pre-set procedures or does not follow such procedures. The first type of government intervention is not so bad, and solves many problems that a spontaneous order cannot, especially if the intervention process is also subject to a higher legislative process. Again, transparency is crucial to the system. According to the insight of Commons, an economist of the old system, the system is the process of collectively restricting individuals (maybe supplemented by belief in the process, such as a sense of justice; the author has discussed it in this journal). At the same time, this requires transparency, and the more transparent The higher the limit, the stronger the restriction, which I think is the essence of the system.

When it comes to institutions, if readers allow me to digress a bit, I would say that the biggest problem with the new institutional economics is that it mistakenly regards contracts as institutions (and thus does not recognize the real institutions). Zhang Wuchang, a well-known Chinese scholar, studied the system in a paper, saying that when he was a child, he took a boat on the Yangtze River, and a group of trackers pulled his boat. He found that in order to prevent the trackers from being lazy, the trackers had to hire a person to sit on the bow and whip the lazy trackers. He thought this was an institutional arrangement (actually a contract arrangement). When I read this, I couldn’t help but laugh. Professor Zhang told the Westerners an Eastern story, but I knew it was probably fabricated. If there is a need for whipping, there is a high probability that the boss will get the whip. In addition, the trackers can also take turns to get the whip. It is too humiliating and expensive to hire someone to beat yourself. If the trackers sign the agreement, after certain pre-set procedures, the trackers whose shoulder marks are not up to standard can be expelled from the team, or thrown into the Yangtze River, and enforced in the name of collective strength and justice , this is the spirit of the system, and it is no longer a contract.

Coats, Scholars and Knights

Lucas seems to rarely comment publicly on the real economy, such as the 2008 financial crisis and then quantitative easing. This is probably related to his academic philosophy. If the market mechanism is perfect, then there is really not much to say about economic policy. Lucas, who did not hold government office in Washington, nor was he an economic adviser to any president, lived up to his word and his belief in free-market economics. That’s respectable, he’s a Coats away from Washington.

The Keynesians, on the other hand, are more involved in the WTO. They pay attention to reality, rolled up their sleeves, entered the room, developed bold monetary policy tools, often dealt with politicians with infamy, and saved the economy in several crises. of national scholars.

However, Gaoshi and Guoshi, I think they are all knights who pursue true honor. If my academic review of Lucas is biased, or even shallow, but I think he should like the Cavaliers’ evaluation. Salute to a generation of thinking knights!

Note: This article only represents the author’s personal opinion. The author is a Ph.D. in economics and a financial practitioner

Edited by Xu Jin [email protected]