Economist: New York and Singapore the most expensive cities in the world

Jointly in first place, New York and Singapore then Tel Aviv at the foot of the podium and Los Angeles and Hong Kong both in fourth place. In fifth place Zurich, sixth Geneva, seventh San Francisco eighth Paris and ninth Copenhagen, then Sydney, Oslo, Houston, Minneapolis. These are the most expensive cities in the world according to the Economist’s Worldwide Cost of Living Index which compared the prices of more than 200 products and services from 170 cities. The survey showed that prices “have increased by an average of 8.1% compared to the previous year in the major cities of the world“. That is, «the fastest rate in the last 20 years».

In short, inflation has hit the big cities and the factors, as we know, are different: the war in the Ukraine, to which the price of food is linked, which has increased everywhere because Russia and the Ukraine are producers of cereals, seed oils and fertilizers, other effect of the war the price of energy which increased by 29% in Western Europe and by 11% globally. Another factor that has influenced prices is the anti-Covid restriction policy imposed by China which has affected supply chains around the world.

Compared to last year, Tel Aviv has lost the questionable record of the most expensive city in the world. Tel Aviv had beaten Paris, Singapore, Zurich, Hong Kong and New York last year. Now he will have to settle for third place. A determining factor in the leap forward of New York and Singapore is – according to the research – the combination “of two factors: high incomes and a stronger exchange rate”. Conversely, “a stronger currency and higher inflation rate” pushed Tel Aviv back to third place.

Finally, the survey shows that the least expensive cities in the world are Tunis, Tehran, Tripoli and Damascus.

