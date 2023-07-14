Economy of the Sea – 14 July 2023

The Mediterranean, which hosts 20% of world shipping, 27% of container volume and 30% of oil and gas transport, is assuming an increasingly central role in the EU economy. For Italy this represents a new impetus to an industry, the maritime industry, which is a strategic sector for the entire national economy, both for shipbuilding and for services connected to trade and coastal tourism. The ecological transition is destined to give new impetus to this asset, both in terms of development and in terms of employment, and in this event the new scenarios and new challenges will be analysed, also in light of the international crises, which have changed contexts and objectives.This will be the main focus of the second edition of the Economy of the Sea summit, which again this year will see two cities and two ports as protagonists at the same time: Genoa and Venice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

