ECOWAS Chiefs of Staff Set ‘D-Day’ for Military Intervention in Niger Amid Hope for Negotiated Solution

ECOWAS Prepares for Military Intervention in Niger Amid Ongoing Crisis

MADRID, Aug 19 – The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has announced their decision on “D-day” for a military intervention in Niger, as tensions continue to rise. However, the organization still hopes for a negotiated resolution and awaits the outcome of an upcoming diplomatic mission to the country. ECOWAS Political Affairs Commissioner, Abdel Fatau Musah, made these remarks after a two-day meeting held in Accra, Ghana.

While ECOWAS remains open to diplomatic efforts, the organization made it clear that they will not engage in never-ending dialogue with the Nigerien coup leaders. Musah stated that ECOWAS is ready for a military intervention and has already determined the necessary equipment and resources. Although a specific date has not been disclosed, “D-day” has been decided upon.

“Our objective is to free Niger from the military in power so that this country can concentrate on its paramount objective, the fight against terrorism,” expressed Fatau Musah in statements collected by Radio France Internationale (RFI).

Last week, the ECOWAS Parliament established a team of mediators to address the crisis and announced their intention to visit Niger when circumstances permit. Led by ECOWAS Parliament Vice President Idris Wase of Nigeria, this team will engage in urgent consultations with the Nigerien junta and organize a visit to the country as soon as possible.

It is noteworthy that the coup in Niger took place on July 25, when a group of soldiers overthrew the government and abducted President Mohamed Bazoum. This incident has reignited concerns about political instability in Niger, a country that has experienced multiple coups since gaining independence from France in 1960, including a recent failed attempt in 2021, just days before Bazoum assumed office.