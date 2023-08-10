ECOWAS has ordered the mobilization of emergency forces in Niger

On Thursday there was a meeting of the leaders of the countries that are part of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS in English, CEDAO in French), the organization which immediately after the July 26 coup in Niger had threatened to intervene militarily to reinstate the democratically elected president Mohamed Bazoum. In the meeting the ECOWAS ordered the “immediate mobilization of its emergency forces” with the aim of “restoring constitutional order in the Republic of Niger”. The wording used in the organization’s announcement is vague, which does not imply immediate military intervention, but seems to leave room for further attempts at negotiation.

The coup d’état in Niger was immediately condemned by ECOWAS, which after an initial emergency meeting announced its intention to proceed “by any means necessary, including armed intervention” to restore democratic order in the country. The organization had also decided to ban commercial flights in Niger’s airspace, close all borders with the country and immediate financial sanctions against the military junta that took power. However, with the passing of the days, and for various reasons, the hypothesis of a military intervention by ECOWAS in Niger had lost strength and the ultimatum given by the organization to the military junta had expired without consequences.

During today’s meeting, the organization he condemned again the coup and the detention of Bazoum, which he described as “illegal”, promising to impose new sanctions and restrictions on those who are hindering the restoration of the democratically elected government. “We prioritize diplomatic negotiations and dialogue as the foundations of our approach,” Nigerian President Bola Tinubu, who is also the president of the organization, said during the meeting. But “there is no option that we discard, including the use of force as a last resort,” he added.

The ECOWAS announcement does not clarify how many and which troops will be mobilized, from which countries and with what funds. According to some analysts cited by Reuters, the mobilization could still take weeks, a period of time in which it is possible that there will be new attempts at talks with the Nigerien military. On the other hand, another statement released after the end of the meeting clarified that the goal of the organization is to restore order in Niger “peacefully”. According to various analysts, ECOWAS’s threat of a military invasion in Niger would in any case be rash.

Niger is located in north-western Africa, has 25 million inhabitants and is part of the sub-Saharan region of the Sahel, historically a very unstable area due both to a very harsh colonial regime maintained by France until the beginning of the twentieth century, and to due to the presence and activities of jihadist groups, some of which are affiliated with the Islamic State or al Qaeda. It had remained one of the few countries in the area still governed by a president close to Western governments until the coup, led by General Abdourahmane Tchiani, the head of Niger’s presidential guard. The military had arrested and deposed Bazoum, democratically elected in 2021, motivating the coup with the need to remedy a series of security, economic and corruption problems in the country. Later, Tchiani proclaimed himself the new leader.

Shortly before the meeting on Thursday afternoon, the military junta that took power in the country had announced the training of a new government. According to what he told Associated Press a US diplomat, the junta would also threatened to kill the deposed president, should neighboring countries decide to intervene militarily to try to hinder it.

