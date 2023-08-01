ECOWAS Issues Ultimatum to Niger’s Coup Soldiers: Release President or Face Forceful Resolution

ECOWAS Issues Ultimatum to Niger’s Coup Soldiers; Threatens to Use Force

ECOWAS, the Economic Community of West African States, has imposed sanctions on Niger’s military coup and issued an ultimatum to release President Mohamed Bazoum within a week. Failure to comply may result in the use of force to resolve the situation.

The coup took place on July 26, when soldiers of the Presidential Guard detained President Bazoum. In response, ECOWAS held an emergency meeting in Abuja, Nigeria, on July 30, demanding the release of Bazoum and the restoration of constitutional order. ECOWAS stated that it would take “all measures,” including the use of force if necessary, to restore Niger’s constitutional order. The defense ministers of ECOWAS member states were scheduled to meet immediately to discuss further actions.

The coup has faced widespread condemnation from the international community, including the UN Security Council, African Union, United States, and European Union. ECOWAS and the West African Economic and Monetary Union announced sanctions on Niger, including closing the border, banning commercial flights, freezing assets, and stopping aid.

However, some are skeptical about whether these sanctions will be effective. Niger’s Prime Minister Uhumoudu Mohammadou warned that the sanctions would have “catastrophic” consequences for the country, as Niger heavily relies on assistance from international partners. Additionally, the success of past sanctions imposed by ECOWAS on other countries remains questionable.

In the midst of the political turmoil, supporters of the coup stormed the French embassy in Niger on the same day of the ECOWAS meeting and were subsequently dispersed by the police. Demonstrators expressed their dissatisfaction with France’s alleged interference in Niger’s affairs.

Niger, a key ally in the fight against terrorism in the Sahel region, hosts troops from several Western countries, including the United States, France, Italy, and Germany. These countries have troops stationed in Niger to support counterterrorism efforts.

Former Niger President Mohammadu Issoufou and Chadian President Mohamed Idris Deby have expressed their willingness to negotiate with the coup soldiers to restore President Bazoum to power.

The situation in Niger remains tense, with ECOWAS’s ultimatum hanging over the coup soldiers. The international community will closely monitor the developments to ensure the restoration of constitutional order and stability in the country.

Source: Xinhua News Agency

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

