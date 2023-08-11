ECOWAS Reiterates Options for Resolving Crisis in Niger, Green Light for Military Action Given

ECOWAS Reiterates Intention to Resolve Niger Crisis as Military Action Gets Green Light

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has reaffirmed its commitment to exploring all options to resolve the crisis in Niger, while Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara announced that the ECOWAS has given the green light for military action to commence “as soon as possible.”

Leaders of ECOWAS, in a statement following their summit in Abuja, Nigeria on Thursday, emphasized their unwavering support for a diplomatic solution to the Niger crisis. The statement condemned the coup d’état and the continued detention of President Mohamed Bazoum, stressing that all available options, including the use of force as a last resort, are on the table. ECOWAS called for an immediate mobilization of the ECOWAS Reserve Forces.

Additionally, the statement confirmed that ECOWAS would undertake measures such as border closures and asset freezes to counter any obstacles to the restoration of constitutional order in Niger. ECOWAS also appealed to the African Union for support in upholding its decisions regarding Niger.

ECOWAS, consisting of 15 member countries, has been actively working to address a series of military coups experienced by four of its member states in the past three years.

Ivorian President Alassane Ouattara stated that ECOWAS supports military intervention in Niger as soon as possible. He indicated that the chiefs of staff will convene further meetings to finalize the details, but they have received the approval of national leaders to initiate the process promptly. Ouattara mentioned that Ivory Coast would contribute a battalion of 850 to 1,100 members, including contingents from Nigeria and Benin, and said that other nations would also participate in the intervention force. He emphasized that if the coup leaders decide to peacefully step down, military intervention would not ensue, but ECOWAS remains determined to reinstate President Bazoum.

It is worth mentioning that the threat of military force was initially issued during the regional organization’s summit on July 30. ECOWAS granted the coup leaders seven days to reinstate President Bazoum, who was overthrown on the 26th of the same month. However, the deadline has passed without any effective action.

Western officials, according to the Associated Press, reported that the coup leaders threatened to harm the detained president if neighboring countries intervened militarily.

USAID Administrator Samantha Power stressed the urgency of diplomatic efforts, underscoring ECOWAS’s work towards restoring constitutional order in Niger. Power also noted that the military’s control over Niger makes it challenging to deliver aid.

Meanwhile, supporters of the self-proclaimed leader of the National Council for the Defense of the Homeland held a demonstration in Niger, condemning ECOWAS’s decision to target the coup leader. The demonstrators expressed their disapproval of France’s perceived denial of Niger’s independence and freedom.

In response to the crisis, U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken expressed support for ECOWAS’s endeavors. However, he did not explicitly endorse their decision to intervene militarily to restore constitutional order. Blinken highlighted the significant role ECOWAS plays in emphasizing the need for reinstating constitutional order.

France also reiterated its full support for the decisions made during the ECOWAS summit in Niger, including the deployment of the ECOWAS standby force to restore constitutional order. The French foreign ministry strongly condemned the ongoing coup in Niger and the detention of President Bazoum and his family.

The possibility of military intervention in Niger has sparked internal divisions within ECOWAS. Algeria has firmly rejected any military intervention and called for the restoration of Niger’s constitutional legitimacy.

In another development coinciding with the summit, the leader of Niger’s coup announced the appointment of a new government. The newly appointed Prime Minister, Ali Amin Zain, a civilian, will lead the 21-member government, while two generals from the ruling military council will be responsible for defense and home affairs.

