Home » Ecuador, 27 people trapped on a cable car for 11 hours – Corriere TV
World

Ecuador, 27 people trapped on a cable car for 11 hours – Corriere TV

by admin
Ecuador, 27 people trapped on a cable car for 11 hours – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Misadventure with a happy ending for 27 people, trapped for eleven hours on a cable car at the top of Mount Cruz Loma, in Ecuador. After an apparent power outage, the system was shut down on the afternoon of Thursday 6 July, but the distress alarm only sounded at sunset. The passengers were rescued with a risky maneuver by police and firefighters. The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, informed that the rescue operations ended almost at three in the morning. The cable car shutdown left 47 more people stranded atop Cruz Loma Mountain. The municipality of Quito decided on Friday to temporarily close the cable car as a preventative measure until permits, maintenance and emergency protocols have been updated. The cable car runs from the La Comuna neighborhood to the top of Cruz Loma mountain and takes 18 minutes with a steep climb from nearly 3,000 to 4,000 meters above sea level. It is widely used by domestic and foreign tourists who want to enjoy the view of a good part of the Ecuadorian capital and by others who seek to reach the top of the mountain. (LaPresse)

July 8, 2023 – Updated July 8, 2023, 5:17 pm

© breaking latest news

See also  the conductor calls for calm but the guests flee in fear - Corriere TV

You may also like

Devices that consume electricity even when turned off...

Udinese Market – Here is Lorenzo Lucca /...

Checco Zalone takes a bath in Mondello, then...

The first steps of a Thai woman whose...

Ivan Simonovis Criticizes Leadership of Vladimir Padrino and...

The Pope ten years after Lampedusa repeats again:...

Udinese transfer market – Martins’ future is written:...

The Dutch Court of Appeal has decided that...

Kicked flowers left for Noah | Info

Thousands of people in Bosnia parade through the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy