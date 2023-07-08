Ecuador, 27 people trapped on a cable car for 11 hours – Corriere TV

(LaPresse) Misadventure with a happy ending for 27 people, trapped for eleven hours on a cable car at the top of Mount Cruz Loma, in Ecuador. After an apparent power outage, the system was shut down on the afternoon of Thursday 6 July, but the distress alarm only sounded at sunset. The passengers were rescued with a risky maneuver by police and firefighters. The mayor of Quito, Pabel Muñoz, informed that the rescue operations ended almost at three in the morning. The cable car shutdown left 47 more people stranded atop Cruz Loma Mountain. The municipality of Quito decided on Friday to temporarily close the cable car as a preventative measure until permits, maintenance and emergency protocols have been updated. The cable car runs from the La Comuna neighborhood to the top of Cruz Loma mountain and takes 18 minutes with a steep climb from nearly 3,000 to 4,000 meters above sea level. It is widely used by domestic and foreign tourists who want to enjoy the view of a good part of the Ecuadorian capital and by others who seek to reach the top of the mountain. (LaPresse)

July 8, 2023 – Updated July 8, 2023, 5:17 pm

