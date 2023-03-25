Home World Ecuador hit by floods a few days after the violent earthquake – Corriere TV
World

Ecuador hit by floods a few days after the violent earthquake – Corriere TV

Ecuador hit by floods a few days after the violent earthquake – Corriere TV

Survivors of the earthquake that hit Ecuador are now facing another natural disaster, as heavy rains have caused flooding in the disaster area. The violent tremors caused the collapse of houses and buildings from the coastal areas to the plateaus and causing at least 14 deaths. One of the coastal towns affected by the earthquake was Puerto Bolivar. Residents who lost their homes or were unable to return for safety reasons sought shelter in the open streets. But the heavy rains that flooded the country this week have flooded everyone and people are struggling to keep the few possessions that have been saved dry. Meanwhile, several neighborhoods in Santa Rosa, El Oro state, have been flooded due to overflowing rivers. The country’s National Meteorological Institute has warned that more rainfall is expected in the coastal region over the weekend.

March 25, 2023 – Updated March 25, 2023, 12:14 am

