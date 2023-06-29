Ecuador, kidnapped chef released: “We wanted to cut off my finger and ear”

The kidnapping of Panfilo Colonico, the 49-year-old chef from Sulmona lasted five days. fake armed policemen, last June 23rd. Benny, as his friends call him, is in fairly good health and has not suffered any injuries: unkempt beard, undershirt, a little thinner, tired but smiling face. His release made his friends in Sulmona, his hometown, breathe a sigh of relief, but also the restaurant employees who welcomed him with open arms and who had carried on the business in recent days.

However, Colonico’s release does not resolve the doubts about the kidnapping, its motive and various circumstances still to be clarified, under scrutiny by the Ecuadorian police who are investigating the case. From the first information it appears that Colonico would have been released near the restaurant: he would have arrived from the motorway exit by taxi, to the great surprise of the restaurant staff. Then the long interrogation by the police.

In the last few hours, the details of the kidnapping have begun to emerge. Colonico was locked up in three different rooms. He never lacked food but he had to pay to avoid being harmed. “They wanted to cut off my finger and my ear. For this I have paid money and money», says the chef who thanks the police and friends for the support, but clarifies that he has no debt. «I have read nonsense and whoever says it would do well to keep silent because it is not correct. Ecuador is bad for the economy». In recent days, fearing for his own safety, Colonico had hired two security guards, one of whom was caught yesterday stealing two televisions and $350 that were inside the restaurant. On the day of the blitz, the PC and telephone owned by his accountant had been taken away. For about two months, it has been learned, the restaurateur has not been able to honor his commitments with employees. The turning point in the investigation came yesterday with the arrest of two of the five kidnappers who had broken into the restaurant: probably the rest of the gang, fearing identification and possible arrest, decided to free the man. «I will continue my project – commented the chef – with sacrifice and love».

Sulmona’s friend: “A nightmare is over”

“We breathe a sigh of relief. It’s a nightmare for all of us.” These are the words of Carmine Palazzone, an entrepreneur from Sulmona and a friend of chef Panfilo Colonico. Last Friday, Palazzone was the first to contact the Farnesina after learning of Colonico’s kidnapping. Today the good news at dawn. “I learned the news around 5 – he says – I immediately got in touch with Panfilo via video call”. He saw it in good condition, even if it was visibly worn. «I sent him a big hug from all the people of Sulmona. I will hear from him again in the next few hours, at the end of the police interrogation». The investigators are currently maintaining strict secrecy about the circumstances of the kidnapping and release.

