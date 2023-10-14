Ecuador Prepares to Choose New President Amidst Political Divisions and Uncertainty

the high rate of undecided voters. The latest polls show that a significant number of people have not yet made up their minds about who to vote for. This uncertainty and volatility in the electorate make it difficult to predict who will ultimately win the presidency.

Despite the challenges and divisions facing the country, both candidates have their own unique strengths and weaknesses.

Luisa González, a Correísta lawyer and candidate of the Citizen Revolution party, received 33% of the votes in the first round. She represents the legacy of former president Rafael Correa, who governed Ecuador from 2007 to 2017. González has the advantage of a strong electoral machinery and a dedicated base of supporters. However, she also carries the burden of Correa’s controversial image, which has created a negative perception for some voters.

Daniel Noboa, a businessman and candidate supported by anti-Correismo factions, obtained 23% of the vote in the first round. He presents himself as an alternative to the traditional political divide and has positioned himself as a candidate focused on the country’s economy. While he lacks a strong political structure and experience in public administration, Noboa has managed to attract support from the business community.

Both candidates face the challenge of convincing undecided voters and overcoming the country’s deep divisions. The outcome of the election will have a significant impact on the future of Ecuador, as the winner will govern until May 2025, instead of the usual four-year term.

Amidst the backdrop of a country plagued by violence and organized crime, the new president will inherit a challenging situation. The recent murder of candidate Fernando Villavicencio during the campaign highlights the gravity of the crisis Ecuador is facing.

As the election day approaches, Ecuadorians are anxiously waiting to see who will emerge as the country’s next leader and how they will address the pressing issues that lie ahead.

Share this: Facebook

X

